NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 183 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 7,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,097,204.50. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 164,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,829,438.50. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,991,170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $253.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.75 and a 200-day moving average of $197.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 703.25, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.82 and a 1-year high of $263.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

