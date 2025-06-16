NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 2,119 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1,086.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cfra Research raised shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

Paychex Trading Down 0.2%

PAYX stock opened at $153.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $115.40 and a one year high of $161.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Paychex’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

