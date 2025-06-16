NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 749 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $1,815,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB opened at $36.31 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.