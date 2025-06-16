NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires New Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Williams Trading set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

Global Payments Trading Down 4.7%

NYSE:GPN opened at $74.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.46. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.