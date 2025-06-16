NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires New Shares in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,497 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L.P. bought a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $18.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.28%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

