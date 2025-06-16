NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires Shares of 4,885 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 856.9% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $105,927.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,600.63. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $216,269 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $56.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.62. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day moving average is $63.98.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

