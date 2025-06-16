NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires Shares of 6,102 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $55.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $77.00.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. Concentrix’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.3328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Concentrix from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Concentrix

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,697.80. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,954,652. The trade was a 0.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,944 shares of company stock worth $1,510,158. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Concentrix Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.