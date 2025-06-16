NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires Shares of 6,102 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Concentrix Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $55.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $77.00.
Concentrix Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.3328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CNXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Concentrix from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix
In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,697.80. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,954,652. The trade was a 0.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,944 shares of company stock worth $1,510,158. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Concentrix Profile
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
