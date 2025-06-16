NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

MetLife Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE MET opened at $77.22 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.