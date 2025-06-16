NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 12,996 Shares of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Free Report) by 100.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,996 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Orange County Bancorp worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBT opened at $23.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Orange County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $27.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Orange County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

In other Orange County Bancorp news, insider Joseph A. Ruhl sold 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $46,725.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,704.95. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Schiller purchased 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $149,985.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,446 shares in the company, valued at $289,369.50. This represents a 107.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,689 shares of company stock valued at $172,121 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Orange County Bancorp from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

