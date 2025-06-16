NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 1,377 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM stock opened at $142.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. 3M has a twelve month low of $98.26 and a twelve month high of $156.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.90. The company has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

