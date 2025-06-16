NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 253 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Loews by 387.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Loews by 80.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Loews Stock Performance

L opened at $88.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $73.15 and a 1 year high of $92.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.02.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $792,950.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,575.92. This represents a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.