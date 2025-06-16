NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 638 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.90.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.79.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

