NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys New Shares in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

AXS opened at $102.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $68.22 and a 1-year high of $107.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.09 and a 200-day moving average of $94.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.53. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Articles

