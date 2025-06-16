NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys Shares of 1,279 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $2,130,740,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 24,958.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $391,172,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4,248.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,361,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,460,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE DHR opened at $200.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.