NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys Shares of 2,786 Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Allegion by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.40.

Allegion Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:ALLE opened at $135.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $156.10. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.92.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $941.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.53 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.