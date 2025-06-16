NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 5,983.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.19.

EVRG opened at $67.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.45. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $70.36.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

