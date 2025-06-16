NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $89.23 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $90.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.61. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

