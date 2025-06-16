NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $278,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 54.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,523 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,826,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $150,444,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,479,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759,871 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,048,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 17,435,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.33%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $53,695.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,237.50. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $964,008.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 326,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,182.64. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,917 shares of company stock worth $2,897,659. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 21st. Argus set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.08.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

