NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KJUL. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 603,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 492,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after buying an additional 300,644 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 368,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $2,417,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $1,755,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of KJUL opened at $28.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.57.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.