NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $484,000 Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $110.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.49 and a 200-day moving average of $103.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 86.55, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.69.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

