NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 122,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $123.76 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $103.07 and a 52-week high of $137.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

