NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $239.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $389.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.26.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

