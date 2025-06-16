NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.57.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 3.9%

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $107.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.56. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.