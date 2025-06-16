NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 177.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $76.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.71. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $1,168,626.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,583.02. This trade represents a 89.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $851,342.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,026,790.39. The trade was a 8.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,078,546 in the last 90 days. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

