NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $284,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 99,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in Pinterest by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

PINS opened at $33.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $3,553,509.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,891.34. This represents a 92.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 29,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $1,005,089.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,551.60. The trade was a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,177,104 shares of company stock worth $38,592,423. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pinterest from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

