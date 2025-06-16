NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $287,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,996 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,900,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,570,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,929,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,043,000 after purchasing an additional 124,860 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,040 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,683,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,247,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,378,000 after purchasing an additional 374,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Argus set a $45.00 price objective on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG opened at $40.27 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

