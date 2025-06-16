NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $333,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,192,000 after buying an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,969,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 803,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,868,000 after buying an additional 19,285 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.81.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $221.98 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $172.20 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. The trade was a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.