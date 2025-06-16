NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $439,000 in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Atlassian by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $26,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,036,236.80. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $1,723,921.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,515,290.80. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,759 shares of company stock valued at $74,833,479 in the last ninety days. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $365.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.19.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $196.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.64. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

