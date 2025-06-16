NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,309,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $651,056,000 after purchasing an additional 56,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,421,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,751,000 after purchasing an additional 235,550 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,026,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,599,000 after purchasing an additional 535,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $74,235,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,820,000 after purchasing an additional 122,126 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Trading Down 5.6%

ETSY stock opened at $55.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $66.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $651.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.22 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Etsy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $88,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,178.94. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 151,666 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $8,748,094.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,423.12. The trade was a 58.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,234,192. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.