NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $284.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.58.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $5,904,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,948 shares in the company, valued at $14,978,088. The trade was a 28.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALNY opened at $307.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of -141.93 and a beta of 0.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.30 and a 12 month high of $310.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.32 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

