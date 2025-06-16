NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New $370,000 Investment in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,305 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 37,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities raised Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,480,467 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $420,954,670.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,480,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,954,747.08. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 7,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,740. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,556,264 shares of company stock valued at $426,904,673 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Price Performance

NTNX stock opened at $72.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.20. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.09, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.69.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

See Also

