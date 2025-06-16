NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New Investment in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of WD stock opened at $68.29 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $118.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day moving average is $85.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $237.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.78%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

Featured Articles

