NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases New Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,941 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its position in shares of Workday by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 39,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC raised its position in Workday by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 77,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,089,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Workday by 24.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Workday by 80.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Workday by 16.5% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $17,554,237.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,776,029.22. This represents a 40.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $112,595.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,921.75. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,666 shares of company stock worth $38,465,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 2.5%

Workday stock opened at $244.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.46. The firm has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Daiwa America raised shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Westpark Capital increased their target price on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.54.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

