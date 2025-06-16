NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases New Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,148 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,677,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,810,000 after purchasing an additional 47,149 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $19,708,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. National Bankshares set a $24.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 2.6%

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $20.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $24.49.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

