NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases New Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in United Bankshares by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 726.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in United Bankshares by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in United Bankshares by 44.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sara Dumond acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $91,026.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,940.54. The trade was a 105.95% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.50 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBSI

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $44.43.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $289.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.02 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.

United Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.