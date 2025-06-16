NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 2,177 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned 0.21% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJUL opened at $31.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $149.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.44.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

