NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 241 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CMF stock opened at $55.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average is $56.41. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

