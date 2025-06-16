NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 328 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK opened at $99.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.84 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Crown’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crown from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group upped their target price on Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.45.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,096,358. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $447,345. The trade was a 32.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

