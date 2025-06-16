NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 412 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,775,000 after acquiring an additional 33,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,118,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,470,000 after acquiring an additional 98,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,065,000 after acquiring an additional 659,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,205,000 after acquiring an additional 224,990 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,377,000 after acquiring an additional 199,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $90.26 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $135.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.15.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.