NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 533 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 311.4% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $86.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average of $81.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.23. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.58 and a 52-week high of $88.62.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

