NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $618,000 Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total transaction of $294,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,382.80. This represents a 19.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

ATGE stock opened at $121.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $466.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.19 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

