NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes Position in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIPO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Hippo in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Stock Down 4.4%

Hippo stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $711.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.50). Hippo had a negative net margin of 37.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIPO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hippo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Hippo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hippo

In other Hippo news, CEO Torben Ostergaard sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $120,318.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,775.73. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

