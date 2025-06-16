NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1,575.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 22.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $227.83 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $187.06 and a twelve month high of $252.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.76.
SBA Communications Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $244.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SBA Communications news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $1,202,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,487.98. The trade was a 32.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
