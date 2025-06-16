NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1,575.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 22.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $227.83 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $187.06 and a twelve month high of $252.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.76.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $244.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.43.

View Our Latest Report on SBA Communications

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $1,202,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,487.98. The trade was a 32.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.