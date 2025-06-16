Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.31.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $517.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $490.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.53. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $422.19 and a 52 week high of $555.57. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $2.31 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,310. This trade represents a 75.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $3,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,602 shares in the company, valued at $101,964,243.54. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,340 shares of company stock worth $6,183,378 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

