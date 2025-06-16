Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Position Cut by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,334,000 after buying an additional 46,135 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Natural

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $92,690.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $10,827.30. This represents a 89.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $311,155.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,908.09. The trade was a 6.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,295 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $39.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.54. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $44.38.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $494.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

About Northwest Natural

(Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.