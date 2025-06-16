NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 69,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG opened at $151.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $162.33.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 48.96% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

In other news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,471.50. This represents a 47.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.78.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

