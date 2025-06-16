Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $398,077,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 17,785.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after buying an additional 502,961 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,627,000 after buying an additional 474,274 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 507,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after acquiring an additional 426,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nucor by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,220,000 after acquiring an additional 384,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.22.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $121.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.36.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.