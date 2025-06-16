Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Shares Sold by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 680.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 4th quarter worth $171,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NCDL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

In other news, Director Mat Linett purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,170.80. This trade represents a 55.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth J. Kencel purchased 16,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $249,029.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,314.78. This represents a 136.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,337 shares of company stock valued at $345,445. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE NCDL opened at $16.18 on Monday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $813.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 53.56%. The business had revenue of $53.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s payout ratio is 96.26%.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

