NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.3% of Channel Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $141.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock worth $360,351,849. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.24.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

