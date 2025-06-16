OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) vs. Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) Head-To-Head Review

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) and Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OpGen and Grail, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OpGen 0 0 0 0 0.00 Grail 0 3 1 0 2.25

Grail has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential downside of 23.75%. Given Grail’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grail is more favorable than OpGen.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OpGen $2.67 million 18.61 -$32.67 million N/A N/A Grail $130.71 million 11.37 -$2.19 billion ($60.99) -0.68

This table compares OpGen and Grail”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

OpGen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grail.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of OpGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of OpGen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Grail shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OpGen and Grail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpGen -1,140.36% N/A -287.58% Grail N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Grail beats OpGen on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits. The company's products also comprise ARES Technology Platform, including ARES reference database on antimicrobial resistance using next generation sequencing technology and artificial intelligence powered bioinformatics solutions for antibiotic response prediction; and Unyvero Platform, an automated sample-to-answer molecular diagnostics platform that integrates automated sample preparation, analysis, and identification of disease relevant pathogens and antibiotic resistance markers. It also utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. The company helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections to enhance patient outcomes, and to decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. OpGen, Inc. has a collaboration with the New York State Department of Health and ILÚM Health Solutions, LLC to develop a research program to detect, track, and manage antimicrobial-resistant infections at healthcare institutions. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Grail

GRAIL, Inc. operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, Mostafa Ronaghi, and Richard D. Klausner on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

